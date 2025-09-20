Action Plan To Curb Plastic Waste In AP: Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Friday spoke of the state government’s commitment to achieve the goal of a plastic-free Andhra Pradesh. A comprehensive action plan to curb plastic waste would be introduced soon, he said.

Announcing new incentives to achieve the goal, he said in the state assembly that villages that adopted plastic-free practices on the lines of the Nirmal Gram Puraskar scheme would be rewarded. A detailed roadmap for tackling plastic menace would be unveiled within the next two to three months.

Replying to questions from members, he said citizens’ participation was important in the campaign against plastic pollution.

Pawan underlined the need to focus on eco-friendly alternatives to plastic in our daily lives. Drawing attention to the disciplined implementation of the plastic ban in Tirumala, he said the initiative to restrict plastic use should begin with governmental functionaries themselves. He also voiced concern over the rampant use of flex banners by political parties and other entities, saying these were displayed even for small functions and events.

The Deputy Chief Minister said orders had already been issued to district collectors to control the spread of single-use plastic. The state secretariat, he said, had been declared plastic-free, with drinking water now being served in glass bottles.

As part of a circular economy initiative, the state government would set up parks and plastic recycling units. Biodegradable manufacturing units were being encouraged with government support.

Highlighting the adverse environmental impact of plastic, Pawan noted that it took nearly 300 years to decompose fully. Plastic was not only harming cattle but also entering human bloodstreams, including that of infants, in the form of micro and nano plastics.

