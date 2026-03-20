Action Plan for 100% Desilting of Drains in Guntur City Before Monsoon

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district collector and special officer of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) A. Thameem Ansariya has directed officials to complete 100 per cent desilting of all major and internal drains in Guntur city by May under the Monsoon Action Plan.

Soon after assuming charge as the GMC special officer, Thameem Ansariya, along with municipal commissioner K. Mayur Ashok, held a review meeting with senior officials to assess the on-going civic works.

She ordered the City Planner to survey encroachments on Peakala Vagu and other outfall drains and submit a report within a week. Focus will be on areas that witnessed severe waterlogging last year.

Officials have been asked to install meshes on major and medium drains, so that regular garbage could be removed to ensure smooth flow through the drains.

Thameem Ansariya directed immediate repairs of potholes. She reviewed maintenance of reservoirs and called for their periodic cleaning. To fulfil drinking water needs, she directed officials to keep water tankers ready and restore non-functional borewells across wards.

On civic issues, the special officer sought details of the stray dog menace. She instructed that the Animal Birth Control centre be made fully operational.

Reviewing infrastructure works, she assessed the progress of the Shankar Vilas Road Over Bridge and road-widening projects, and ordered expediting of pending works.

Thameem Ansariya asked officials to identify areas where there is traffic congestion. She wanted relocation of street vendors to their designated vending zones.

On revenue, officials pointed out that ₹120 crore of revenue has been collected against the total ₹350 crore. The special officer instructed officials to ensure full realisation of revenue by the end of the financial year. Further, she reviewed the proposed 2026–27 municipal budget.

Ansariya directed officials to ensure timely resolution of grievances through the Public Grievance Redressal System and improve delivery of civic services.