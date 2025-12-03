Action Plan Against Pollution Along Uppada Sea Coast

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has come up with an action plan to list the reasons for pollution along the Uppada sea coast and help the fishermen find additional sources of income.

Addressing a meeting in Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Wednesday, the Dy CM said the principal scientist of the ICAR regional centre, Dr Joe K Kizhakudan, along with some other experts carried out research along the Uppada coast at 20 places and came up with a plan to resolve the various issues.

Fishermen, he said, have been given the permission to go for deep sea fishing up to 200 nautical miles unlike the earlier practice of 12 nautical miles, to help them earn additional income.

Nearly 50,000 fishlings of Pandugapa variety were released for the first time along Uppada coast to help improve marine wealth and plans are also to release tiger prawns’ hatchlings.

Kalyan said he would seek the support of the Union ministry of home affairs for extension of finance support worth ₹323 crore for erection of a sea protection wall along Uppada coast to check erosion.

The deputy CM said teams of fishermen from Uppada would visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala to understand the practices being adopted by those states on several issues so that they could be implemented in Uppada too.