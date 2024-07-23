Action can be initiated against me if I commit mistake: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated in the Assembly during the motion of thanks to the Governor's speech, “We will work together under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu for development of the state. No one should engage in partisan activities. No one should involve in corruption. If anyone errs, action will follow. Even if I did something wrong, action should be taken."

Meanwhile, Speaker Ayyana Patrudu read out in Telugu the details of two bills in the Assembly on Tuesday. Revenue minister Satya Prasad introduced the AP Land Titling Repeal Bill, 2024. The Dr YSR. University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was introduced by health minister Satya Kumar Yadav.

Asking the ministers to introduce the bills, Ayyanna Patrudu read the titles of the bills in Telugu. Members applauded the Speaker for announcing the unanimous passage of the bills without using a single word of English.

Responding to the complaints from MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, K. Srinivas and others regarding corruption in the APPSC group-1 exams, revenue minister Payyavula Keshav said a committee will be appointed to study the corruption and other illegalities. The government would seek a CBI investigation on the basis of the committee’s report, he said.