Action Against Three Over Rats at Annavaram Prasadam Counter

KAKINADA: Administrators of the Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Devasthanam at Annavaram in Kakinada district have taken action against three temple individuals after a video of rats running over the prasadam counter has gone viral on social media.

The prasadam counter run by the devasthanam is at the Annavaram bypass road. Devotees unable to reach the Ratnagiri Hill for darshan of Lord Satyanarayana Murthy collect the prasadam from this counter.

Two days ago a few devotees reached the temple-run counter and found rats moving around the sales counter. A rat even came out of one of the prasadam baskets kept on the counter. The devotees took videos of the rats on the counter, which they posted on social media, demanding action against those responsible.

One of the devotees questioned the security guard about the rats, but he responded in an arrogant manner. They then questioned the person at the counter, who suggested they could avoid buying the prasadam.

With the happenings going viral on social media, authorities of the Annavaram Temple have dismissed the security guard from service. They suspended the sales counter clerk Trimurthulu. Further, show cause notices have been issued to the temple’s assistant executive officer Anakapalli Mohan and section superintendent Ramakrishna.

Annavaram Devasthanam executive officer (EO) V. Trinadha Rao said when the incident occurred, he had been attending a meeting in Vijayawada. After knowing about the incident, he said he had taken swift action and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Trinadha Rao maintained that such happenings at the Prasadam counters undermine the faith of devotees. He said there will be no compromise on cleanliness of the prasadam. Strict measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The EO instructed the Devasthanam engineers to ensure that the prasadam counter is clean. Engineers have reportedly decided to order an enclosed glass counter to keep the prasadam safe.