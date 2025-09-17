Achieve 15 Per Cent Growth, CM Naidu Tells Collectors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked district collectors to help AP achieve a 15 per cent growth rate.

Collectors, he said, should focus on employment generation to utilise human resources and increase the people’s satisfaction levels vis-à-vis governmental functioning. Crime rate should be reduced by 33 per cent this year.

He noted that the crime rate in AP reduced by four per cent but cyber crimes increased 16 per cent. Officials should bring about a quantum change in three months.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day collectors conference in Amaravati on Tuesday, Naidu said the right person was posted at the right place. “I am now interacting closely with young IAS and IPS officials to motivate and inspire them to achieve the government’s targets.”

He advised the officials to use technology for better results.

The CM said, “We are proceeding with an ambitious plan for growth. There is no compromise on achieving the growth rate. Officials should focus on employment generation with innovative ideas. Now we are promoting the One Family- One Entrepreneur norm through skill development training and encouraging the work-from-home mode.

Naidu advised officials to change the office surroundings and focus on rooftop solar energy even in police offices. “Officials must switch over to electric vehicles. Priority should be given to the circular economy and logistics costs should be reduced by improving road, rail and marine infrastructure.”

The CM advised the officials to give priority to health. The state government, he said, is spending `20,000 crore on health, and there’s a need for cutting the budget on health, by using new technology.

It, he said, is the responsibility of everyone to encourage handicrafts and financially support those in this field. Model panchayats should be developed in tribal areas to take up development works. Excise officials to formulate a policy to maintain digital payment to ensure transparency.

“About 70 per cent of the complaints received in the revenue department relate to the Record of Rights. These issues are a legacy of past governments. Land disputes, faulty records and the 22A restrictions have caused hardships.”

Naidu advised collectors to complete the ongoing land resurvey before 2027 and ensure geo-tagging and QR code-based ownership records. Plans are also being drawn up to issue property documents under the Swamitva scheme. Officials must resolve long-pending disputes, including those related to Simhachalam lands, on a priority basis.