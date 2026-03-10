Acharya Sabha Alleges Negligence in Purity of Temple Rituals

Vijayawada: The Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha has expressed concern over alleged negligence in maintaining the purity of temple rituals, particularly the preparation of Naivedyam.

In a statement, the Sabha’s convener and secretary-general, Swami Paramatmananda Saraswati, said Naivedyam is not merely food but a sacred offering to the deity in Hindu worship.

The organisation said ghee, described in the Vedas as sacred and central to rituals, must be handled with utmost sanctity. It added that reports of adulteration in ghee used for Tirupati Laddu prasadam have deeply hurt the sentiments of Acharyas and the Hindu community worldwide.

The Sabha urged governments to remain vigilant and ensure that temple affairs are managed by responsible and dharmic individuals.