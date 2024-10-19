 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Accused in knife attack on Jagan appears in NIA court

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
18 Oct 2024 10:43 PM GMT
Accused in knife attack on Jagan appears in NIA court
x
Janupalli Srinivas, the accused in the knife attack case, appeared in the NIA Court in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, accompanied by his lawyer, Saleem, and Dalit leader Busi Venkata Rao. (Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: Janupalli Srinivas, the accused in the knife attack case, appeared in the NIA Court in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, accompanied by his lawyer, Saleem, and Dalit leader Busi Venkata Rao. During media interactions, both Saleem and Venkata Rao expressed their frustration towards YSRC President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Saleem questioned why Jagan, a current MLA, had not appeared in court, while Minister Nara Lokesh attended a court session for a defamation case. Venkata Rao also expressed concerns about Jagan's willingness to meet inmates in jail yet hesitating to testify in court.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
NIA Court in Visakhapatnam AP news Andhra Pradesh news Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick