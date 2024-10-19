Accused in knife attack on Jagan appears in NIA court

Visakhapatnam: Janupalli Srinivas, the accused in the knife attack case, appeared in the NIA Court in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, accompanied by his lawyer, Saleem, and Dalit leader Busi Venkata Rao. During media interactions, both Saleem and Venkata Rao expressed their frustration towards YSRC President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Saleem questioned why Jagan, a current MLA, had not appeared in court, while Minister Nara Lokesh attended a court session for a defamation case. Venkata Rao also expressed concerns about Jagan's willingness to meet inmates in jail yet hesitating to testify in court.







