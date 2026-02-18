Accused in girl’s murder case ends life in Chittoor

Hyderabad: The main accused Kulavardhan, who stuffed the body of a seven-year-old girl in a drum after killing her at his house in Chittoor district, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake in Madanepalle in the district on Tuesday night. The accused killed the girl after sexually assaulting her in his house at Neeruguttavaripalli in Madanapalle town.

The girl, daughter of a handloom worker, went missing from her house while playing in front of her house. As she failed to return, her parents searched the neighbourhood before lodging a complaint. During the investigation, police searched the house of Kulavardhan, who is a neighbour living opposite the victim's residence.

The child's body was found stuffed in a plastic water drum. Preliminary investigation indicates that she was strangled to death. The body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem exami nation, including determining whether any sexual assault had occurred. Police arrested the accused, identified as Kulavardhan, and registered a case under relevant sections of law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The incident sparked tension in the locality, with residents staging protests and demanding strict punishment. Senior police officials appealed for calm and deployed additional forces.