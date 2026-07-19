Accord School Earns Cambridge International Accreditation

Nellore: Accord School in Sri City has been accredited by Cambridge International Education, UK, as a Cambridge Primary School, becoming one of the few institutions in the region to offer globally benchmarked Cambridge programmes.

Following the accreditation, the school will introduce the Cambridge Primary (ages 5–11) and Cambridge Lower Secondary (ages 11–14) curricula, designed to promote inquiry-based learning, creativity and critical thinking, along with internationally recognised Cambridge Checkpoint assessments.

The achievement was acknowledged by education minister Nara Lokesh, who congratulated Principal Brindha Thiagarajan during a brief stopover at the Sri City helipad on Saturday. Tirupati district collector Dr Venkateswar and Sri City managing director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy were present.

Brindha Thiagarajan said the accreditation reaffirmed the school's commitment to providing globally relevant, future-ready education. Dr Ravindra Sannareddy described the recognition as a significant milestone in Sri City's vision of offering world-class educational opportunities and nurturing globally competitive students.

Accord School, a CBSE-affiliated co-educational day-boarding institution run by the Prashanth Educational Society, now joins the global Cambridge network while continuing its focus on holistic education.