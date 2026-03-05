Accelerate Construction of RoBs in Guntur: Pemmasani

Vijayawada: Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Thursday directed officials to fast-track railway overbridge (RoB) projects in Guntur district through close coordination between railway and civic authorities.

At a review meeting, he set June deadlines for completing the Shankar Vilas RoB foundation and inaugurating the Nandivelugu RoB, and asked officials to begin works at Pedapalakaluru and Namburu immediately. Revised proposals for the Inner Ring Road RoB must be cleared by March 31, while land acquisition for the Shyamala Nagar RoB should be expedited.

He also called for speeding up sanctioned RoBs at Nidamaru, Nehru Nagar, Errabalem and Nidubrolu, and directed construction of a drainage channel from Nehru Nagar to Manipuram after clearing encroachments. Around 90 affected families will be rehabilitated under TIDCO housing at Kornepadu.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, works at Mangalagiri and Tenali stations are complete, and a foot overbridge at Guntur station is expected within a year. Proposals to extend the Vande Bharat Express to Tenali are pending with the Railway Board.