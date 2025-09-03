Accelerate APGENCO Projects For Power Sector Growth: Minister Ravi

Vijayawada:Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has said Andhra Pradesh is set to make a major leap in power generation with APGENCO and the state power development corporation recording generation of over 16,000 million units up to August 2025.

This meant a 20.3 per cent growth over the previous year.



The minister emphasised the state government’s commitment to ensuring a reliable power supply, scaling up renewable energy generation and building robust infrastructure to meet future demand.

Ravi Kumar reviewed the performance and progress of APGENCO projects on Tuesday at a meeting attended by APGENCO managing director Chakradhar Babu, directors Sujay Kumar, Ashok Kumar Reddy and V Usha, APPDCL director Srinivasa Rao and other senior officials.

The minister said thermal generation from APGENCO improved by nearly 20.3 per cent and renewable energy (hydel and solar combined) generation rose from 1,652mu in April–August 2024 to 2,270mu in the same period of 2025.

He also noted that Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) Stage V (1x800 MW) and Rayalaseema Thermal Power Station (RTPP) Stage IV (1x600 MW) BOO works are progressing as scheduled, with targets for their completion set for the year-end. He underscored the importance of renovation and modernization of ageing thermal units alongside new capacity addition.

On the hydel front, Ravi Kumar reviewed the progress of the Polavaram hydro electric project (12x80 MW), which has achieved over 36 per cent financial progress, the Lower Sileru two units (2x115 MW) and the Upper Sileru pumped storage project (9x150 MW), where preliminary works and clearances are being expedited.

He also reviewed the upcoming pumped storage projects at Kamalapadu, Yaganti, Rajupalem, Aravetipalli, Gadikota and Deenepalli, with a combined potential of more than 6,000mw.



Mishaps: The minister expressed serious concern over electrical accidents in the state network, mostly due to human error and maintenance lapses. He said ex-gratia alone cannot be a solution and the real focus must be on preventing accidents rather than compensating deaths after the loss of life.

The minister directed DISCOMs to submit quarterly accident-prevention reports, launch awareness campaigns through media and community outreach and identify accident-prone areas. He also urged use of Artificial Intelligence for predicting risks and studying best practices in neighbouring states.

Director of electrical safety and chief electrical inspector, G Vijaya Lakshmi, submitted to the minister a list of the safety measures to prevent accidents, including installation of 30 mA RCDs with proper earthing in all LT connections, use of inverters with two-pole transfer switches with separate earthing, and a provision of guarding the space under the overhead lines at road crossings.

