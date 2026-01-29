ACB Traps VRA Taking Bribe In Hindupur

Anantapur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught a Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) red-handed while accepting a bribe at the Kirikera Secretariat in Hindupur Rural mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

Kadapa ACB DSP Seetharama Rao said the VRA, Ramanjinappa, along with Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Haritha, allegedly demanded ₹18,000 from Jayachandra, a resident of Kirikera village, for issuing a possession certificate related to his house site. After negotiations, the bribe amount was reportedly reduced to ₹8,000.

The VRO allegedly demanded an advance payment of ₹5,000 and instructed the complainant to hand it over to the VRA. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Jayachandra approached the ACB.

Following a planned trap, ACB officials caught Ramanjinappa while accepting ₹5,000 from the complainant at the Kirikera Secretariat. The amount was seized and further investigation is under way.