ACB Traps Marredpally VRO Demanding Bribe

Visakhapatnam: The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday trapped Manikyam Suryanarayana, the village revenue officer of the Marredpally Village Secretariat in Anakapalli district, after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 for processing a land mutation.

According to the ACB, the complainant S. Srinu, a resident of Akkireddypalem in Anakapalli mandal, had applied for mutation of agricultural land in his mother’s name following his father’s death. The VRO initially demanded Rs 50,000 to process the application, complete the mutation and issue the e-Passbook, later reducing the demand to Rs 20,000 after negotiation.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Srinu lodged a complaint with the ACB through the toll-free number 1064. Acting on the complaint, Visakhapatnam ACB officials registered a case, organised a trap and arrested Suryanarayana while he was accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The accused will be produced before the Special Court for ACB Cases, Visakhapatnam, on Friday.