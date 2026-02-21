ACB Traps Deputy Tahsildar for Accepting Bribe of ₹12,000

Vijayawada: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday trapped and arrested deputy tahsildar Chintakayala Appa Rao for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹12,000 at the Vijayawada North mandal tahsildar’s office in NTR district.

According to ACB officials, Uppada Sai, a resident of Vambay Colony in Vijayawada, lodged a complaint stating that his paternal grandmother owned a house in the locality. To avoid future legal complications, Sai’s father Ramu and his grandmother’s two daughters sought a family members certificate. An application was submitted on January 29.

As the certificate was not issued, Sai approached Appa Rao, who was serving as deputy tahsildar-cum-in-charge revenue inspector, for its processing. The official allegedly demanded ₹13,000 as a bribe and later agreed to accept ₹12,000.

Acting on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe amount. He was subsequently arrested.

Searches were also being conducted at the accused’s residence and office premises.