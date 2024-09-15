ACB Sleuths Search for Former Mines Director

Vijayawada:ACB officials are searching for former Mines Director V.G. Venkata Reddy, who is implicated in irregularities amounting to Rs 2,500 crore across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu over the past three days.

A case was filed against Reddy on Thursday, alleging his involvement in irregularities related to sand mining and transportation. Three ACB teams are currently visiting Chennai, Tirupati, and Railway Kodur, where his mother-in-law resides, in an effort to locate him.