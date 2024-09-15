 Top
ACB Sleuths Search for Former Mines Director

DC Correspondent
14 Sep 2024 7:23 PM GMT
ACB officials are searching for former Mines Director V.G. Venkata Reddy, who is implicated in irregularities amounting to Rs 2,500 crore across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu over the past three days.(Representational Image. DC File Photo)

Vijayawada:ACB officials are searching for former Mines Director V.G. Venkata Reddy, who is implicated in irregularities amounting to Rs 2,500 crore across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu over the past three days.

A case was filed against Reddy on Thursday, alleging his involvement in irregularities related to sand mining and transportation. Three ACB teams are currently visiting Chennai, Tirupati, and Railway Kodur, where his mother-in-law resides, in an effort to locate him.

