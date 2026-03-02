 Top
ACB Seizes Illegal Assets Worth Over ₹10 Crore Of BC Welfare Officer

Andhra Pradesh
2 March 2026 10:53 PM IST

The assets are valued at ₹1.1 crore as per document value, but estimated to exceed ₹10 crore at market rates: Reports

Anti Corruption Bureau
Anti-Corruption Bureau — DC File

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday seized assets valued at over ₹10 crore during a raid at the residence of Gaddi Bala Mukunda Rao, Assistant Backward Classes Welfare Officer at Narasampeta and Sompeta in Srikakulam district.

Acting on a tip-off that he was collecting kickbacks from hostel welfare officers under his jurisdiction, ACB officials had earlier seized ₹1.84 lakh in cash from Mukunda Rao and his office attendant, Gudla Ramakrishna.

A case was registered, and searches were conducted at his residence in DCCB Colony, Chapuram. During the raid, officials found four immovable properties, including a building in Srikakulam town, 322 grams of gold, 1.75 kg of silver, cash, a car, two motorcycles and household articles.

The assets are valued at ₹1.1 crore as per document value, but estimated to exceed ₹10 crore at market rates.


DC Correspondent
