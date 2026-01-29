ACB Raids: Vizianagaram Home Guard Possesses Assets Worth Rs 20 cr

The ACB officials in Andhra Pradesh raided the houses of a Home Guard in Vizianagaram and an employee in the sub-registrar in Chittoor district on Thursday.

Gaining knowledge that Home Guard Netti Srinivasa Rao, working at the Vizianagaram district police office, accumulated assets disproportionate to his income, the ACB conducted raids on his properties at four places in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam since Thursday early morning. The ACB officials found that he had illegally hoarded assets worth Rs 20 crore. Raids were held at the houses of Srinivasa Rao's friends and relatives too.

It is learnt that Srinivasa Rao worked in the ACB department for 15 years during which he used to leak information about the raids to the concerned parties beforehand and accept cash in return. On learning about Rao's corruption, the authorities surrendered him to the district SP office. In the meanwhile, the ACB officials raided Srinivasa Rao's assets.

ACB officials also raided the house of Nallapogu Tirumalesh in Tirupati, a Grade-II employee in the sub registrar office at Renigunta. Following complaints against him, ACB sleuths conducted raids at five places -- Renigunta, Tirupati and Nellore districts simultaneously.

Raids were also conducted at his own house in DC Palle, Nellore district and his relatives' houses and recovered cash, gold and land documents. The value of the assets is yet to be ascertained.