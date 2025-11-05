ACB Raids Sub-Registrar Offices Across Andhra Pradesh Over Corruption Allegations

Amaravati: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday carried out simultaneous raids at several sub-registrar offices across Andhra Pradesh following allegations of corruption.

According to sources, ACB officials conducted inspections at around 120 sub-registrar offices statewide. The searches are being held at offices in Ibrahimpatnam (NTR district), Ongole (Prakasam district), Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram district), Chilamathur (Sri Sathya Sai district), Narasaraopet (Palnadu district), and several other locations.

The raids were reportedly launched in response to complaints of irregularities and corrupt practices within the registration offices. Inspections and verification of records are said to be ongoing at multiple locations