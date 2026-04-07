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ACB Raids On Endowments Asst. Commissioner's Houses In Vijayawada, Tadepalli

Andhra Pradesh
7 April 2026 3:33 PM IST

Shanti has three houses in Vijayawada and Tadepalli and raids were held on all three simultaneously

ACB Raids On Endowments Asst. Commissioners Houses In Vijayawada, Tadepalli
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Following complaints over disproportionate assets, the ACB sleuths conducted the raids. — File Photo

The ACB sleuths raided Endowments assistant commissioner Kaligiri Shanti's house at Tadepalli on Tuesday. During the raid, the sleuths examined some crucial documents relating to her property and assets.

Following complaints over disproportionate assets, the ACB sleuths conducted the raids. Shanti has three houses in Vijayawada and Tadepalli and raids were held on all three simultaneously.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ACB raids endowments department andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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