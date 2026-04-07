ACB Raids On Endowments Asst. Commissioner's Houses In Vijayawada, Tadepalli
Shanti has three houses in Vijayawada and Tadepalli and raids were held on all three simultaneously
The ACB sleuths raided Endowments assistant commissioner Kaligiri Shanti's house at Tadepalli on Tuesday. During the raid, the sleuths examined some crucial documents relating to her property and assets.
Following complaints over disproportionate assets, the ACB sleuths conducted the raids. Shanti has three houses in Vijayawada and Tadepalli and raids were held on all three simultaneously.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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