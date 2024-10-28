 Top
ACB raids APMDC office over sand tenders

Andhra Pradesh
28 Oct 2024 4:20 PM GMT
Anti Corruption Bureau. (Photo: X)

Vijayawada: ACB sleuths raided the office of AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) on Monday in connection with the irregularities committed by mines former director Venkata Reddy in dealing with sand tenders. ACB had taken Venkata Reddy into custody for questioning recently. Monday’s searches were based on the information revealed by him.

The mines former director is serving judicial remand in the Vijayawada jail.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
