ACB DG Urges Citizens to Join Fight Against Corruption

Vijayawada: Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Atul Singh called upon every citizen to actively participate in the fight against corruption, describing it as a major obstacle to social development. Launching a Cyclathon at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Sunday morning as part of Vigilance Awareness Week–2025, Singh said the campaign is observed every year beginning on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary to promote public awareness against corruption. Awareness programmes are being held across the country until November 2, he added.

Atul Singh said similar cycle rallies were organised in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and other cities to spread the message. He emphasised that eliminating corruption requires collective effort from both those who give and those who receive bribes. Citizens can lodge complaints related to corruption by dialling 1064, and the department will take immediate action, he assured.

Commending Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for extending strong support to the ACB’s anti-corruption mission, Atul Singh thanked all participants who joined the morning rally.

The rally began at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium and passed through Benz Circle and Bandar Road before returning to the stadium.

ACB director R. Jayalakshmi, additional SPs Sudhakar, Mahender, and Dilip Kiran, other officials, and several youth enthusiasts took part in the event.