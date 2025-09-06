YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy Gets Interim Bail in Liquor Scam

Vijayawada: The ACB court has granted an interim bail to YSRC MP P.V. Midhun Reddy, accused in the AP liquor scam case, for six days from September 6 to 11, to enable him to take part in the Vice-Presidential elections scheduled to be held on September 9.

However, the court directed him to surrender before 5 pm on September 11 in Central Prison in Rajamahendravaram.

The ACB court held a hearing on his bail plea on Wednesday and reserved the verdict before delivering it on Saturday granting interim bail.

In the course arguments, the petitioner MP’s counsel submitted that the MP should take part in the Vice-Presidential election as he was the floor leader of the YSRC in Parliament he and urged the court to grant interim bail to enable him to cast his vote and lead his party MPs in the election process.

However, the SIT’s counsel argued that granting interim bail would affect the integrity of ongoing inquiry.

The petitioner's counsel pointed out that the SIT was trying to mislead the court to prevent his client from taking part in the election.

However, after hearing both the parties, the court granted interim bail to the MP to cast his vote in Vice-Presidential election.