Liquor Scam: Bail Granted To MP Midhun Reddy

Vijayawada: A court here on Monday granted bail to YSRC leader and Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy in connection with the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

The ACB Court granted bail to Midhun Reddy and directed him not to leave the country without prior notice to it.

"The ACB Court granted bail to Midhun Reddy and was asked to furnish a bond of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties. He shall not leave the country without prior notice of the Court," Nagarjuna Reddy told PTI, the advocate who represented Midhun Reddy.

He said the Court directed Midhun Reddy to appear before the investigation officer every Friday and Monday and refrain from making any public comments regarding the alleged liquor scam in media.

Nagarjuna Reddy said the court ordered the Rajampet MP not to contact any witness or accused person with respect to the alleged scam. The Andhra Pradesh police arrested Midhun Reddy on July 19, after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged liquor scam case grilled him for several hours.