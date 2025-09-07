ACB Court Grants Bail To Three Accused In AP Liquor Scam Case

Vijayawada: The ACB court has granted bail to three accused - K. Dhananjay Reddy (A-31), Krishna Mohan Reddy (A-32) and Balaji Govindappa (A-33) - in the multi-crore AP liquor scam case here on Saturday.

Three accused had applied for a default bail earlier and the court granted the bail to them after hearing both the parties. The court ordered them to surrender their passports to the officials and also directed each of them to pay two securities of Rs 1 lakh each.



As the APCID’s Special Investigation Team has been probing the liquor scam case, based on information given by the main accused in the case Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, the SIT arrested Balaji Govindappa on May 14 and K. Dhananjay Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy on May 17.