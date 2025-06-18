ACB Court Extends Judicial Remand of Seven Accused in Liquor Scam to July 1

Vijayawada: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) special court in Vijayawada on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of seven accused in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case up to July 1.

The accused are Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, Dhananjaya Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy, Sajjala Sridhar Reddy, Balaji Govindappa, Chanakya, and Pyla Dileep.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials produced the accused before the court upon completion of their previous remand period. The court extended their judicial custody and directed that they be sent back to the district jail in Vijayawada to serve the extended remand term.