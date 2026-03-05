 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

ACB Court Convicts Housing Official to 3 Yrs RI

Andhra Pradesh
5 March 2026 11:22 PM IST

The ACB court also ordered confiscation of disproportionate assets of the accused worth Rs 5.35 lakh.

ACB Court Convicts Housing Official to 3 Yrs RI
x
Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Vijayawada:The ACB court convicted then assistant engineer of AP State Housing Corporation, Kankipadu in Krishna district, Kolusu Ramanjaneyulu, in a disproportionate assets case, to three years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of `50,000, here on Thursday.

According to ACB authorities, a case was booked against the accused, Ramanjaneyulu, under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on 01-04-2005 and upon simultaneous searches conducted on his residential premises and also on those of his relatives, ill-gotten money was unearthed.

The ACB court also ordered confiscation of disproportionate assets of the accused worth Rs 5.35 lakh.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ACB court Ap housing scheme 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X