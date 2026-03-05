ACB Court Convicts Housing Official to 3 Yrs RI

Vijayawada:The ACB court convicted then assistant engineer of AP State Housing Corporation, Kankipadu in Krishna district, Kolusu Ramanjaneyulu, in a disproportionate assets case, to three years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of `50,000, here on Thursday.

According to ACB authorities, a case was booked against the accused, Ramanjaneyulu, under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on 01-04-2005 and upon simultaneous searches conducted on his residential premises and also on those of his relatives, ill-gotten money was unearthed.



The ACB court also ordered confiscation of disproportionate assets of the accused worth Rs 5.35 lakh.





