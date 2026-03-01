ACB Conducts Searches at Residences of Kadiyam Sub-Registrar, Staff

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday conducted searches at the residential premises of the Kadiyam sub-registrar and her staff members in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram, seizing incriminating material, including property documents.

The ACB teams searched the residence of Kadiyam sub-registrar Eppili Laxmi at Ganganapalli village in Kakinada district and reportedly found a residential flat, an open plot, a G+1 building, 46 grams of gold ornaments and household articles valued at around ₹10 lakh.

The residence of senior assistant M.V.V. Krishna was also searched, during which officials found a residential flat, 180 grams of gold ornaments and 850 grams of silver articles. In another search, the ACB teams inspected the residence of office subordinate Kommana Veera Babu at Konthamuru village near Rajamahendravaram and seized gold ornaments and valuable household articles.

Earlier, ACB officials had carried out surprise inspections at the Kadiyam sub-registrar office on January 29 and 30, following which a case was registered against the sub-registrar and her staff members.

Investigations in the case are continuing.