ACB Catches Two Education Department Officials Red-Handed Taking Bribe

Tirupati:The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught two officials of the school education department red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹45,000 for processing a school upgradation file.

According to the ACB, the accused were identified as Nagisetty Raja Sekhar, assistant director (services) and Khanbhai Mahaboob Basha alias Munna, senior assistant in the office of the district education officer, Madanapalle. The trap was laid by ACB officials on Monday, following a complaint lodged by Seshadri Naidu, correspondent of ABC Smart Upper Primary School. The officials allegedly demanded the bribe for recommending the upgradation of the school from upper primary to high school.



Following their arrest, the ACB conducted searches at the residential and office premises of both the accused on Monday and Tuesday, and detected disproportionate assets worth about ₹1.60 crore at the residences of Raja Sekhar.



The assets identified include a house site purchased in Pandipadu village of Kurnool district in 2020, on which a G+1 building was constructed, another house plot at Pulluru village in Mahabubnagar district in the name of his wife, two motor vehicles, promissory notes, liquid cash, gold and silver ornaments, and other household articles. Searches are still continuing at his residence in Rayachoti.

