ACB Catches Deputy Tahsildar Red-Handed With ₹10,000 Bribe

ANANTAPUR: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught deputy tahasildar of Pulivendula at the RDO office in Kadapa district red handed on Friday while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 to do official favour.

An extent of Acr.35.84 cents of land at Yerrabommanapalli village in Chakrayapeta mandal in the name of Khadreeya Mosque had been declared as Inam land. However, members of the Waqf management committee allegedly encroached upon the land and obtained pattadar passbooks in their names.

Mitayigiri Karimullah, a resident of Kumaarakalva village, had earlier approached Waqf Board authorities in 2019 and 2021. Following enquiries, the Waqf Board directed revenue officials to delete the names of the encroachers from the revenue records and restore the land in the name of the manager of Waqf Board. Despite directions from higher authorities, no action had been taken.

Despite repeated complaints through the Public Grievance Redressal System, the matter had been pending at the RDO office, Pulivendula. Deputy tahsildar V. Nagendra Kumar allegedly demanded ₹10,000 to process the file.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached ACB officials. Acting on the complaint, Kadapa ACB officials led by DSP Seetharama Rao laid a trap on February 13 and caught the official red-handed while accepting the bribe at his office.

Nagendra Kumar has been arrested and is in the process of being produced before the ACB Court, Kurnool. Searches are being conducted at his residence and office premises.