ACB Arrests Sub-Treasury Officer, Senior Accountant In Rs15,000 Bribe Case

Visakhapatnam: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested two treasury officials after they were caught red-handed demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a government employee for processing salary arrears.

The arrested officials were identified as Nalla Ravi Prasad, sub-treasury officer, and Ambakandi Srinivasa Rao, senior accountant at the Sub-Treasury Office in Srikakulam. The arrests followed a complaint lodged by Lopinti Hema Ragini, a digital assistant (Grade VI) at the Killipalem Grama Sachivalayam.

According to ACB officials, Hema Ragini had availed medical leave from January 2022 to May 2023, which was later treated as extraordinary leave. After her probation was declared with effect from May 5, 2023, her office processed salary arrears amounting to Rs 4,34,697 up to December 31, 2025.

When she approached the sub-treasury office on January 22 to expedite processing of the arrears bill, Srinivasa Rao allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000. The following day, sub-treasury officer Ravi Prasad also allegedly demanded a bribe. After negotiations between the two accused, the amount was reduced to Rs 15,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Hema Ragini approached the ACB in Srikakulam, which registered a case under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and laid a trap.

Both officials were caught while accepting the bribe and were arrested. They were later produced before the ACB court in Visakhapatnam. ACB officials also conducted searches at their residences and offices.