ACB Arrests Panchayat Raj Official

10 Feb 2026 1:49 AM IST

The accused, Peddoju Vankaa Lakshmi Satyanarayancharyulu alias Satyanarayana, allegedly demanded the bribe from D. Peda Masthanaiah of Boppudi village

Vijayawada: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday trapped a panchayat raj assistant engineer red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹24,000 at his office in Chilakaluripeta, Palnadu district. The accused, Peddoju Vankaa Lakshmi Satyanarayancharyulu alias Satyanarayana, allegedly demanded the bribe from D. Peda Masthanaiah of Boppudi village to measure road-laying works executed by a DWCRA group, make entries in the M-Book, prepare bills worth ₹8 lakh and forward them for sanction. Based on a complaint, the ACB conducted a trap and arrested the engineer.

He will be produced before the ACB court, while searches are underway at his office and residence.


