ACB Arrests Civil Supplies Officer in AP While Taking Bribe

Visakhapatnam: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Andhra Pradesh has arrested Civil Supplies department assistant distribution officer T. Krishna on Wednesday for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a citizen in Visakhapatnam.

According to ACB officials, the Civil Supplies department seized the motor vehicle E. Narayana, a resident of New Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam, on charges that he had been transporting ration rice illegally. The vehicle had subsequently been handed over to the New Port Police Station.

Subsequently, the joint collector of Visakhapatnam issued an order to release the vehicle. Narayana submitted the release order to the New Port Police Station authorities, which referred the matter to the Civil Supplies officer Krishna.

However, instead of processing the order through official channels, Krishna allegedly demanded ₹10,000 as a bribe from Narayana to issue the release order to the police station. Unwilling to pay the amount, Narayana filed a complaint with the ACB officials in Visakhapatnam.

ACB registered a case numbered 11/RCT-VSP/2025 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. ACB officials then laid a trap and caught Krishna red-handed while accepting the bribe money from the complainant at his Circle Office 3 in Gajuwaka on Wednesday.

The arrested official has been presented before the Special Judge for ACB cases in Visakhapatnam for judicial proceedings.