ACB Arrests CI, SI Of Simhadripuram For Bribery

KADAPA: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a surprise raid at the Simhadripuram police station in Kadapa district and caught a circle inspector and a sub-inspector red-handed while accepting ₹1.5 lakh as part of a bribe in connection with a chain-snatching case.

Rural CI Venkataramana and Simhadripuram SI Anil Kumar were taken into custody and questioned for over three hours after ACB officials seized the cash.

The case is linked to a recent chain-snatching incident in which gold ornaments worth about ₹15 lakh were stolen. During the investigation, police traced the two-wheeler allegedly used in the crime. The vehicle was reportedly sold by an agent identified as Brahmam from Kadiri.

According to sources, the officers allegedly demanded ₹4 lakh from the agent in connection with the case. Brahmam is said to have paid ₹1 lakh last Saturday and, facing continued pressure for the remaining amount, approached the ACB.

Acting on his complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught the two officers while they were accepting ₹1.5 lakh.

Sources said the SI claimed the money was being collected on the instructions of higher officials, including a DSP and the Rural CI. However, official confirmation is awaited.

Meanwhile, investigators are also probing the alleged illegal sale of a two-wheeler reportedly stolen in Kashmir and later sold in Andhra Pradesh after its number plate was changed. The same vehicle was allegedly used in the chain-snatching offence.

The alleged bribe demand has sparked controversy. Further investigation is under way.