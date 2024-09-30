ACA Urges BCCI to Develop Cricket in AP

Vijayawada:Andhra Cricket Association President and Vijayawada MP, Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, and its secretary Sana Satish, have urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India to help the ACA develop cricket in the state.

Chinni and Satish attended the inaugural ceremony of the Centre of Excellence and the BCCI general body meeting in Bangalore on Sunday. They made the plea to BCCI president Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Amitbhai Shah.



AP cricket association's presidents and secretaries attended the BCCI general body meeting. Chinni and Satish met Binny and Shah and submitted a representation. They lauded the BCCI for its efforts at developing domestic cricket.



The two urged Binny and Shah to take appropriate steps for construction of more cricket stadiums in AP.