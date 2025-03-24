ACA unveils revamped Vizag stadium for IPL matches

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Sunday revealed its plans ahead of the two IPL matches to be held in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to media at the stadium office in Vizag, ACA president and MP Kesineni Sivanath and secretary and MP Sana Satish Babu asserted that they have successfully transformed the stadium within just two months.

Kesineni said initially, both the BCCI and Delhi Capitals had been reluctant to allocate IPL matches to Visakhapatnam because of inadequate facilities. But after they promised to renovate the stadium, they agreed.

The renovated stadium now features 34 boxes, 250 toilets, enhanced fire safety measures and four lifts capable of accommodating 64 people simultaneously. "Delhi Capitals management was surprised to see the arrangements here," the MP remarked.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer is expected to attend the upcoming match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Both matches are anticipated to draw full capacity crowds.

Official sources revealed plans for Visakhapatnam to host the Women's World Cup matches, though its schedule has not yet been finalised.

"We want to turn Visakhapatnam into the sports capital of Andhra Pradesh," said Kesineni. He also announced plans to revive the Andhra Premier League (APL) after the IPL matches.

The ACA also has plans to build a new stadium in Amaravati Sports City, following the Chief Minister's directive. The Mangalagiri facility will be limited to hosting only Ranji Trophy and academy matches.