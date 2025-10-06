ACA to Name Vizag Stadium Stands After Mithali, Raavi

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will dedicate two stands at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam to legendary cricketers Mithali Raj and Raavi Kalpana on October 12, coinciding with the India–Australia ICC Women’s World Cup match.

The move follows an appeal by star batter Smriti Mandhana during a “Breaking Boundaries” chat with Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh in August, where she pointed out the lack of stadium stands named after women cricketers.

“Smriti Mandhana’s thoughtful suggestion captured public sentiment,” Lokesh said, adding that the swift decision reflects the government’s commitment to gender parity and recognition of women’s cricket icons.

Mithali Raj, India’s former captain and one of the game’s greatest batters, and Raavi Kalpana, a role model for aspiring cricketers from Andhra, will be honored with stands bearing their names—marking the first such tribute to women players at the Vizag stadium.

The inauguration will take place ahead of the high-voltage India–Australia clash, one of the marquee fixtures of the Women’s World Cup 2025.