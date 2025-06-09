ACA to Erect Cricket Stadiums in 25 Districts

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Cricket Association would construct stadiums across all 25 districts with financial support from the state government.

The announcement was made at ACA’s 72nd annual general body meeting presided over by its president and MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni here on Sunday. The association aims to have dedicated cricket grounds within two years.

The meeting saw the presence of ACA apex members, district cricket association representatives and international players.

The association secretary and MP, Sana Satish Babu, announced that Andhra Pradesh would host World Cup cricket competitions for the first time, with women's matches scheduled for September and October. He said ACA extended its gratitude to the BCCI for sanctioning five matches.

Babu said special discussions were held for erecting one cricket stadium in each district. He said the district cricket associations have given proposals to have a cricket ground in each district.

Sivanath and Satish Babu said all decisions at the meeting were taken unanimously.

Chinni said, “ACA is focusing on the development of existing cricket facilities in Kurnool and Nellore, which have their own plots. The association also aims to promote cricket by organising the Andhra Premier League (APL) to discover and nurture talent that could eventually play in the IPL.”

Sivanath said international cricket matches would soon be held at the ACA-VDCA international cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam. The renovation of the facility was completed in 45 days.

He said that despite plans to host four IPL matches, only two could take place due to time constraints. BCCI representatives, including ICC chairman Jay Shah, expressed satisfaction with the upgrades and recommended scheduling more matches at the Visakhapatnam stadium, he said.

The ACA president announced five women's cricket world cup matches at the Visakhapatnam stadium, along with a possibility of hosting international one-day cricket matches.

Shivanath said ACA has doubled its funding allocation for district cricket associations to `40 lakh per annum, up from `20 lakh, to further foster cricket development across AP. He stated, "This year, all district associations aim to organise cricket matches for 200 days in their respective grounds."

Chinni announced plans to set up an international cricket stadium spread over 65 acres in the Sports City in the Amaravati capital region. Discussions were on with the state government to establish this stadium, which could accommodate 100,000 spectators.