ACA Ropes In Ex-NZ Coach Gary Stead For 2025–26 Season

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has announced the appointment of Gary Stead, former head coach of the New Zealand national team, as Head Coach of its Senior Men’s Team for the 2025–26 season.

“Gary Stead is not just a coach—he’s a culture-builder,” said ACA President Kesineni Sivanath. “His arrival signals our intent to raise the bar in talent development, tactical preparation, and operational discipline. ACA is thrilled to have him on board, and we are confident his mentorship will inspire our players and coaches alike.”

ACA secretary Sana Satish Babu said Stead’s values aligned with the association’s long-term vision. “Gary’s appointment marks a new chapter in Andhra cricket. His global experience and values align perfectly with ACA’s vision of building a legacy rooted in integrity, performance, and inclusivity. We warmly welcome him to our cricketing family and look forward to a transformative season ahead.”

Stead expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I am honoured to join the Andhra Cricket Association as Head Coach of the Senior Men’s Team for the 2025–26 season. The passion for cricket here is palpable, and ACA’s commitment to legacy and development resonates deeply with me. I look forward to working closely with the players, support staff, and leadership to build a team that competes with heart and purpose.”