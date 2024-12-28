ACA announces Rs 25 Lakhs to Nitish Kumar Reddy

Vijayawada: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath announced a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs for young cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy. He praised his brilliant performance as an all-rounder in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kesineni stated that the cash prize would be presented to Nitish by the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu soon. He lauded Nitish as a role model for today’s youth and emphasized the government’s commitment to encouraging young talent in cricket.

He also revealed plans to construct a state-of-the-art stadium in Amaravati. Furthermore, the ACA is exploring the possibility of forming an IPL team to represent Andhra Pradesh, he added.