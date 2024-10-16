Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple vandalized in Chittoor district

Unidentified miscreants vandalized Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

The miscreants dug out the walls and the main door of the temple, leading to the structure tilting towards one side. The entire basement was also damaged as the miscreants separated it from the ground.

They also vandalized the inside of the temple, reflecting their disrespect towards God.

The shed erected with an asbestos sheet at the entrance of the temple also got damaged.

On information, police reached the place and registered a case.