 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple vandalized in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh
DC Web Desk
16 Oct 2024 9:48 AM GMT
Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple vandalized in Chittoor district
x
The miscreants dug out the walls and the main door of the temple, leading to the structure tilting towards one side. — PTI

Unidentified miscreants vandalized Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

The miscreants dug out the walls and the main door of the temple, leading to the structure tilting towards one side. The entire basement was also damaged as the miscreants separated it from the ground.

They also vandalized the inside of the temple, reflecting their disrespect towards God.

The shed erected with an asbestos sheet at the entrance of the temple also got damaged.

On information, police reached the place and registered a case.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
abhaya anjaneya swamy temple vandalised chittoor district 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Chittoor 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick