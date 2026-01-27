Abandoned Infant Rescued By RPF At Vizag Station

VISAKHAPATNAM: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued an abandoned infant found in an auto-rickshaw near Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday night and later reunited the child with the mother.

The incident came to light when an auto driver stationed near Gate No. 5 of the railway station heard a baby crying inside an unattended auto-rickshaw. He immediately alerted the police.

RPF sub-inspector V. Keerthi Reddy and her team rushed to the spot and rescued the infant. CCTV footage from the railway station premises was examined to trace the child’s identity.

The infant, identified as Charvik Krishna, was handed over to the KGH childcare unit through the Child Welfare Department. Kancharapalem police station inspector K. Ravi Kumar was informed.

Police traced the parents using a bank passbook found in the auto-rickshaw and CCTV footage. The mother was identified as Shravani from Vepada mandal, while the father was identified as Arjun from Anandapuram mandal.

During questioning, Shravani told police that she and Arjun had travelled to Vijayawada for work a week earlier. Following a dispute, they boarded a train on January 26 with their infant. At Duvvada station, Arjun reportedly got down, switched off his mobile phone and did not return.

Distressed after reaching Visakhapatnam alone, Shravani said she left the baby in the auto-rickshaw near the station, hoping someone would take care of the child, and went to the RTC complex, where she fainted. Her sister was later informed.

Inspector Ravi Kumar formally handed over Charvik Krishna to his mother in the presence of the Child Welfare Committee, KGH doctors and RPF personnel.