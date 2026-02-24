‘Aatavidupu’ Begins With Sporting Spirit in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s three-day sports extravaganza, ‘Aatavidupu’, commenced on a festive note at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Monday, with legislators setting aside political differences to embrace the spirit of sport.

The event was inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial flame by Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, Deputy Speaker K. Raghurama Krishnam Raju, several MLCs, Secretary-General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara and AP Sports Authority chairman A. Ravi Naidu. The release of balloons marked the formal opening of the event.

Friendly yet competitive contests, including tug-of-war and running races involving public representatives, drew enthusiastic participation and applause from spectators. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker led their respective teams in a volleyball match, adding to the excitement.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu said legislators, constantly engaged with public responsibilities and political activity, remain under continuous pressure. Sports and cultural activities, he said, provide much-needed mental relaxation.

Recalling that the initiative was first launched in 1983 during the tenure of N. T. Rama Rao as Chief Minister, with sports events held at Lal Bahadur Stadium, he said he had participated as a first-time MLA along with Buchchaiah Chowdary. The tradition later faded but has now been revived after consultations with members, he said, noting that 78 per cent of the present Assembly comprises young MLAs.

The Speaker invited the public to witness the competitions and urged women members to actively participate in the concluding cultural events. On the Chief Minister’s suggestion, legislators have been asked to attend the valedictory ceremony along with their families. He appealed to members to set aside politics for three days and focus on sportsmanship and camaraderie.