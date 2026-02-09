AAI Conducts Pre-Feasibility Study for Proposed Airport Sites at Kuppam, Srikakulam, Ongole

Hyderabad: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has conducted a pre-feasibility study for proposed airport sites at Kuppam, Srikakulam and Ongole following a request from the Andhra Pradesh government.

In January 2026, the Andhra Pradesh government has requested AAI to conduct pre-feasibility study for Tadepalligudem site for which requisite details along with site data have been sought from the State by AAI.

The State has submitted proposals seeking site clearance for proposed airports at Kuppam and Srikakulam, as per Greenfield Airports (GFA) policy. These proposals are under consideration. As per the GFA Policy-2008, the responsibility for implementation of the greenfield airport project including land acquisition, R and R, funding etc. lies with the airport concerned developer or the State government, as the case may be.

The timeline for completion of the airport projects depends upon many factors such as land acquisition, availability of mandatory clearances, financial closure etc.

No greenfield airport is allowed within an aerial distance of 150 Km of an existing civilian airport, in terms of GFA Policy- 2008. It may however be allowed after examination of its impact on the existing airports, on a case to case basis.

In case of greenfield airport, the project proponent submits the proposal for 'Site Clearance' and 'In-Principle' approval to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

In case of RCS-UDAN, existing unserved and underserved airstrips are taken up for development and operationalisation through a demand based bidding mechanism.

The Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said this while responding to a question raised by YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy in Lok Sabha on development of airports in Andhra Pradesh a few days ago.