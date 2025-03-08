A Woman Motorcyclist’s Journey Towards Empowerment, Equality

Visakhapatnam: In the world of motorbiking, where gender stereotypes have long prevailed, Vaishali Kulkarni More stands as a beacon of determination and inspiration.

At 58 years, this biker mom from Visakhapatnam has shattered expectations and redefined what it means to pursue a passion, regardless of societal constraints or age.

In conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Vaishali Kulkarni shared how she journeyed into motorcycling.

"I learnt motorbiking after my 10th. I would ride the bike of my older cousin or the motorcycle of my friend's brother within the colony premises. But I started proper road riding, stunt riding and dirt biking from 18 years of age. My college seniors had a bikers' group. I requested them to teach me what they did.”

When asked who influenced her, Vaishali says, "Nobody in particular influenced me to ride back then. I come from a conservative Brahmin family, where academics is the most important thing. I started taking part in sports at the state level, got into trekking and loved adventures. I was a bit different than all the girls in the family, I guess."

Reflecting on her early biking days, she explained, "I belong to a lower middle class family. I just had a cycle but never my own motorbike. I had friends though who had bikes and my physical structure matched theirs. So, I could wear their gear for practice and events. I first learnt motorcycling on a Yamaha RX100. I did stunts and dirt biking on a DT Yamaha 50 cc. With time, I rode Yezdi, Ind Suzuki and Bullet 350 classic."

Talking about challenges as the sole female rider within her group, Vaishali points out, "Absolutely, I faced a lot of resistance from the boys in the group. Still I rode with them. Except two, rest of the guys teased and taunted me until I started winning competitions with them in the 50 cc category. My family never knew that I rode. Finally, when my father found out, he thrashed me up. My bike riding came to an end. He got me engaged and married to a defence officer."

Her comeback to motorbiking at 47 years had been equally challenging. "I faced a similar kind of resistance from my family, relatives and some friends too when I restarted in 2016. They said I am too old. But I owe my return to my son, and my four besties. They supported me and my rides. They let me pursue my passion."

About her adventures, Vaishali recalls, "My first solo ride (13–17 July 2016) had been to Shirdi from Visakhapatnam, the most challenging. I had no understanding of the mechanics of my new Avenger bike. I had no idea how to use GPS, logistics and safety support. But till date, that ride remains the most significant one. It made me the “First Solo Woman Motorbiker of Andhra Pradesh” at 48 years of age. It changed my life forever."

Her advice to youngsters, “Ride if you are truly passionate about it. Not just because it's cool and trendy to do so today. For that, you can just pose and post on social media.”

Vaishali’s plans, “This year's International Women's Day, we are talking about #AccelerateAction. That's what we all need to do. We need to take a stand and support gender equality and equal opportunities, not just in motorbiking but in any field. Wish to tell all women that age is just a number. If I can do it at 58, you can too.”