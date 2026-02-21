A Shop With No Price Tags Offers Dignity to Vizag’s Poor

VISAKHAPATNAM: Every Sunday morning in Visakhapatnam, a modest shop opens its doors with a simple promise: dignity without cost. The Free Shop Vizag, run by the Friends Meet Society, allows families in need to pick essential items without paying a rupee.

Operating every Sunday between 9 am and 12 noon, the shop offers clothes, footwear, toys and household essentials. Visitors are free to browse and take one item of their choice, with no questions asked.

The initiative was founded by Vijay and Neeraja, a husband-and-wife duo, who launched the Friends Meet Society on September 20, 2025. In less than six months, the group has assisted over 2,500 people across the city.

Neeraja said the idea was to bridge the gap between donors and those in need. “Many want to help but don’t know where to give, while many in need don’t know where to seek support,” she said. Apart from clothing, the group has distributed items such as fans, washing machines and hospital beds to needy families.

The society collects new and second-hand donations from across the city. All usable clothes are washed and ironed before being displayed, while damaged items are discarded.

Anil Kumar, a member of the society, said the outreach would soon expand beyond the shop. “We are planning direct distribution in slum areas, reaching nearly 1,000 beneficiaries,” he said.

Residents from areas including Kancherapalem, Seethamadhara, Narasimha Nagar, Akkayapalem and Urvasi have benefitted. Recently, a group of women sanitation workers from Seethamadhara chanced upon the shop and left with sarees and dresses, welcoming the rare opportunity to choose for themselves.