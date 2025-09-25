A Govt Junior College For Every Mandal: Lokesh

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government is committed to establishing a government junior college in every mandal, education minister Nara Lokesh announced in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question from Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jaganmohan Rao and Tuni MLA Yanamala Divya, Lokesh said the government has initiated steps to strengthen the public junior college system.



He said, “The previous government crippled the functioning of government junior colleges by introducing the High School Plus model, leaving the colleges without subject teachers. We set this system right. Admissions in government junior colleges have increased by 40 per cent, mid-day meals are being provided to Intermediate students, and we are supplying study material and guidance for competitive exams.”



Lokesh said the government is determined to bring government junior colleges on par with private institutions. “It is our policy to provide at least one junior college for every mandal. We are determined to achieve this target within the next two years,” he said.

He added that Tuni MLA Yanamala Divya’s request to upgrade the Ravikampadu high school into a junior college would be examined in detail.



On the demand for a university in Chittoor district, Lokesh said the proposal is under active consideration. Last November, MLA Jaganmohan Rao had formally written to the government seeking a university for the district.



Though Dravidian University and Apollo University are functioning in Chittoor, he said the first is a language-specific institution. “As per the CM’s directive that every district should have either a government or private university, we will try and set up a university in Chittoor,” Lokesh added.