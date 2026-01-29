9th National Conference Calls For Shift From Custodial Prisons To Rehabilitation

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 9th National Conference of Correctional Administrators concluded here on Thursday with senior officials and the state home minister calling for a fundamental transformation of India’s prison system from custodial institutions to centres of rehabilitation and social reintegration.

The two-day conference, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department and sponsored by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), New Delhi, brought together correctional administrators from across the country to deliberate on key challenges in prison management.

On the second day, group discussions were held on four major areas: implementation of the Support to Poor Prisoners Scheme and prison modernisation projects; adoption of the Model Prison Manual, 2016, and the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023; integration of technology in prisons, including Aadhaar authentication and telemedicine; and standardisation of prison training institutes.

Addressing the valedictory session, Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the role of prisons in the criminal justice system is evolving. “Prisons are no longer merely custodial institutions but are a vital pillar of the criminal justice system, with responsibilities extending to human dignity, rehabilitation and social reintegration,” she said.

She praised the recent criminal law reforms introduced by the Centre, particularly the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and stressed the need for states to align prison administration with the new legislation to ensure transparency and faster delivery of justice.

Anitha also referred to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s emphasis on governance reforms and commended prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah for their leadership in driving criminal justice reforms.