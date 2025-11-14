98 Tourism MoUs Worth Rs 18,000 Crore to Be Signed Today

Visakhapatnam: Tourism and culture minister Kandula Durgesh on Friday said that 98 entrepreneurs will sign MoUs worth Rs 18,000 crore in the tourism and hospitality sectors at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Speaking to this correspondent, the minister said the investments would flow into Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati, covering a wide range of projects including amusement parks, hotels, restaurants, wayside inns and infrastructure upgrades at major tourist destinations.

“We will introduce cruise tourism, heli-tourism, seaplanes, yachting, sailing and adventure sports. Several top hotel brands will also sign MoUs,” he said.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the tourism stall, where Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Tourism MD Amrapali and department officials briefed him on various exhibits.

He launched a touch-kiosk system offering information on tourist destinations and unveiled an immersive experience machine showcasing Araku, Gandikota and adventure tourism through virtual technology.

Durgesh also inspected stalls featuring Lepakshi handicrafts, Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys, and visited the Tree-to-Bar Chocolate, International Chocolate Salon and Coconut Café stalls set up by the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society, tasting coconut-based products.

The minister said the government is diversifying tourism offerings across all segments to make tourism accessible and affordable for people from all sections of society.