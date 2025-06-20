98 Per Cent Pass In AP LAWCET & PGLCET 2025; Girls Lead Merit Lists

Tirupati:The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025 results released on Wednesday showed a 98 per cent overall pass rate across all streams.

The exams were conducted smoothly by the Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, on behalf of the AP state council of higher education (APSCHE), with support from the state government.



Out of 27,253 registered candidates across the 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB and 2-year LLM programmes, 21,251 candidates appeared for the exams on June 5 at 133 centres. A total of 20,826 candidates qualified.



The 3-year LAWCET saw 15,091 candidates qualifying out of the 15,292 who appeared, resulting in a pass percentage of 98.69. In the 5-year LAWCET, 3,867 candidates appeared out of which 3,659 qualified with a success rate of 94.62 per cent.



The PGLCET examination saw the highest pass percentage of 99.24, with 2,076 candidates clearing the test out of the 2,092 who appeared.



Female candidates outperformed male candidates across most categories. In the PGLCET, 99.54 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam qualified, compared to 99.02 per cent of the boys.



In the 5-year LAWCET, the female pass rate stood at 95.16 per cent, while the male pass rate was slightly lower at 94.10 per cent. However, in the 3-year LAWCET, boys recorded a higher pass rate of 99.09 per cent, while the girls’ success rate was 97.77 per cent.



In the PGLCET, Bysani Harithasree of Addanki secured the first rank with 113 marks, followed by Yanamala Lokeswari of Vontimitta with 108 marks and Korasapati Prashanth of Ongole with 108 marks.



In the 3-year LAWCET, the top position was claimed by Vemula Venkata Siva Sai Bhargavi of Anakapalli with 115 marks, followed by Mudunuri Ramtej Varma of Peddavaltheru with 113 marks and Palanati Satyaanjana Devi of Nuzividu with 113 marks.



In the 5-year LAWCET, Pallapu Gireeshma of Piler secured the first rank with 107 marks, followed by Singamala Bhavana of Tirupati with 107 marks and Bathula Surya Teja of Narasaraopet with 106 marks.



Congratulating the successful candidates, education minister Nara Lokesh appreciated the efforts of the exam authorities and acknowledged the significant achievements of students, particularly girls. He said the high success rates were a reflection of the quality and competitiveness of legal education in the state and commended SPMVV for the smooth conduct of the examinations.



SPMVV vice-chancellor and AP LAWCENT and PGLCET chairperson V Uma thanked the education minister and others for entrusting the SPMVV with the responsibility of conducting examinations. She said that the preliminary answer keys were released on June 6 and objections received until June 8. The final results were processed after thorough evaluation by subject experts, it was stated.